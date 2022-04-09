West Brom’s play-off hopes fade further following Stoke defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

West Brom’s play-off hopes fade further following Stoke defeat

By Press Association
April 9, 2022, 5:12 pm
Jacob Brown was on target for Stoke (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Jacob Brown was on target for Stoke (Barrington Coombs/PA)

West Brom’s chances of reaching the Sky Bet Championship play-off places look all but over after they fell to a 3-1 defeat at home to Stoke.

Two quickly-taken free-kicks did the damage for the Baggies in each half as a Jake Livermore own goal and Jacob Brown header set Stoke on the way to a first away win in eight games.

Callum Robinson pulled one back in the 73rd minute with his eighth goal of the season but the Potters made sure of victory when a swift counter-attack ended with Lewis Baker placing the ball past goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

The defeat leaves Steve Bruce’s side eight points behind the play-off places with five games remaining after results did not go their way elsewhere.

Albion’s momentum from Wednesday night’s victory over Bournemouth was cut short early in the game when Stoke opened the scoring after 16 minutes.

Tommy Smith’s quick free-kick caught the West Brom defence napping and Baker’s cutback was bundled into his own net by Livermore from close distance.

Stoke then missed the chance to double their lead before the half-hour mark with two big opportunities falling to Steven Fletcher and Josh Tymon.

After Brown managed to hold the ball up against Matt Clarke, Fletcher ran onto the ball before being denied by the foot of Johnstone.

Johnstone was there again to deny the visitors later on when he collected a weak strike from Tymon after a fine passing move from the Potters.

Bruce’s side finally began to ask questions of their opponents as half-time approached, but Jayson Molumby and Andy Carroll both failed to hit the target.

Albion failed to learn from their earlier mishaps and were punished from another quickly-taken free-kick from Stoke.

Smith spotted the run from Brown through the middle as West Brom watched on and the forward headed in his 12th goal of the season.

Substitute Robinson pulled a goal back for West Brom in the final 15 minutes. Johnstone’s long ball was headed down by Carroll and Karlan Grant’s shot fell to the feet of Robinson, who slotted home.

Another substitute came close to having an impact when Adam Reach’s deep cross was powered towards goal by Carroll only for keeper Jack Bonham to tip it over.

But Stoke made sure of a first away victory since January when a counter-attack involving Josh Maja set up Baker to poke home his eighth goal of the campaign in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal