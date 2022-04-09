Home defeat to Hull hits Middlesbrough’s play-off hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home defeat to Hull hits Middlesbrough’s play-off hopes

By Press Association
April 9, 2022, 5:20 pm
Hull celebrate Keane Lewis-Potter’s winner against Middlesbrough (Will Matthews/PA).
Keane Lewis-Potter scored his 10th goal of the season as Hull dented Middlesbrough’s play-off hopes with a 1-0 win at the Riverside.

Boro, who lost at home for the second time inside a week, failed to make the most of an opportunity to climb into the Championship’s top six as Lewis-Potter settled the contest with 16 minutes remaining.

It was a blow for the home side in the wake of Sheffield United’s goalless draw with Bournemouth earlier in the day, the defeat dropping Boro to eighth, three points shy of the sixth-placed Blades with a game in hand.

Chris Wilder, who has tended to tinker since taking over on Teesside, made four changes to the side that lost to Fulham in midweek, but there was still no Isaiah Jones down the left through illness.

Hull, with distance between themselves and the relegation zone and no chance of reaching the play-offs, started slowly but never looked under serious threat.

Aaron Connolly’s first-time effort rolled wide in the sixth minute, but that was all Middlesbrough could come up with in the opening 27 minutes.

After that Marc Bola was the first player from either side to hit the target as his shot off deflected off George Honeyman before being comfortably gathered by goalkeeper Matt Ingram.

Referee Andy Woolmer waved away penalty appeals when Connolly fell to the ground under pressure from Alfie Jones, with Folarin Balogun volleying inches over the bar in the same attack.

Despite losing key defender Dael Fry to injury soon after, Middlesbrough were still on the front foot and midfielder Riley McGree went close with a low effort after Connolly had picked him out 20 yards from goal.

Yet the best chance of the opening period fell to Hull just before the break.

Ryan Longman orchestrated it by threading a delightful pass for Honeyman to run on to. The former Sunderland man’s delicate chip over goalkeeper Joe Lumley looked like edging the Tigers ahead, but Marcus Tavernier charged back and volleyed clear from the line.

With neither side showing any sign of finding a breakthrough, Middlesbrough introduced attacking players Duncan Watmore and Josh Coburn for the final half-an-hour.

Moments later Connolly had the ball in the net but was ruled offside and the tempo of the game increased.

Yet, just when Middlesbrough looked at their most dangerous, the lively Lewis-Potter struck.

The 21-year-old cut inside Tavernier before curling a shot inside Lumley’s far corner which it looked like the keeper should have kept out.

Middlesbrough pressed for an equaliser, but Connolly missed the target with a free header and Tavernier had a 22-yard strike turned over by Ingram late on.

