Eastleigh pay the penalty as Paul Mullin fires Wrexham to comeback victory By Press Association April 9, 2022, 5:22 pm Paul Mullin clinched it for Wrexham (Morgan Harlow/PA) A late Paul Mullin penalty saw Wrexham come from behind to beat Eastleigh 3-2. The Spitfires took the lead twice in the game through Danny Whitehall but two second-half goals from Mullin rescued three points for the Red Dragons. Whitehall put the Spitfires in front 26 minutes in, flicking home a low corner but Aaron Hayden quickly provided a response for Wrexham, heading in the equaliser just two minutes later. The Spitfires retook the lead in the 65th minute when Ronan Silva's shot hit a post, and Whitehall was able to smash home the rebound to earn his second of the game. Mullin levelled the scores for Wrexham in the 78th minute before Eastleigh conceded a penalty in the final minutes of stoppage time, with Wrexham's top-scorer stepping up to score from the spot.