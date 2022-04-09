Eastleigh pay the penalty as Paul Mullin fires Wrexham to comeback victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Eastleigh pay the penalty as Paul Mullin fires Wrexham to comeback victory

By Press Association
April 9, 2022, 5:22 pm
Paul Mullin clinched it for Wrexham (Morgan Harlow/PA)
Paul Mullin clinched it for Wrexham (Morgan Harlow/PA)

A late Paul Mullin penalty saw Wrexham come from behind to beat Eastleigh 3-2.

The Spitfires took the lead twice in the game through Danny Whitehall but two second-half goals from Mullin rescued three points for the Red Dragons.

Whitehall put the Spitfires in front 26 minutes in, flicking home a low corner but Aaron Hayden quickly provided a response for Wrexham, heading in the equaliser just two minutes later.

The Spitfires retook the lead in the 65th minute when Ronan Silva’s shot hit a post, and Whitehall was able to smash home the rebound to earn his second of the game.

Mullin levelled the scores for Wrexham in the 78th minute before Eastleigh conceded a penalty in the final minutes of stoppage time, with Wrexham’s top-scorer stepping up to score from the spot.

