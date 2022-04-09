Joe Quigley nets winner for Chesterfield against Wealdstone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chesterfield maintained their Vanarama National League play-off drive with a 2-1 win at Wealdstone.

The Spireites had an early chance when Liam Mandeville was played in on goal, but his heavy touch saw the ball run through to the keeper.

Chesterfield eventually broke the deadlock in the 34th minute when Jamie Grimes crashed a half-volley into the top corner from a knockdown by Tom Denton.

Wealdstone were level seven minutes into the second half through Joshua Umerah, but substitute Joe Quigley won it for Chesterfield with 22 minutes left, slamming in a 20-yard drive for his first goal for the club.