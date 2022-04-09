Burton and Plymouth play out goalless League One stalemate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Promotion-chasing Plymouth were held to a goalless draw by Burton in a tight League One encounter at the Pirelli Stadium.

The visitors thought they had taken the lead after a minute but Burton skipper John Brayford produced a superb clearance off the line to deny his opposite number Joe Edwards.

Burton, struggling for form, started without an orthodox striker but after seeing much of the early Argyle threat, began to cause problems for the visitors.

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson lashing a rising drive just wide on the half-hour mark and Harry Chapman marginally unable to get his head on a teasing cross from Jonny Smith.

Joe Powell twice had chances for Burton in a tense second half but the best chance fell to Chapman, who forced to superb save from Michael Cooper in the Plymouth goal only for the ball to ricochet onto the shin of Burton defender Tom Hamer and deflect away when it looked like it might be sneaking in the bottom corner.

Former Albion loanee Ryan Broom glanced a late header towards goal to force a save from Matej Kovar but there was to be no breakthrough for either side as the spoils were shared.