Elliot Embleton ensures Sunderland come out on top in clash of play-off hopefuls

By Press Association
April 9, 2022, 5:26 pm
Elliot Embleton was Sunderland’s matchwinner (PA)
Substitute Elliot Embleton scored an 89th-minute winner to give Sunderland a vital 2-1 victory at rival play-off chasers Oxford in front of a sell-out Kassam Stadium.

Embleton struck just three minutes after coming on in the Sky Bet League One contest, firing home when Ross Stewart played the ball square to him with the home defence stretched.

Victory stretched Sunderland’s unbeaten run to seven matches while Oxford’s play-off hopes appear in tatters after three successive defeats.

Both skippers scored during the first half.

Black Cats captain Corry Evans pounced in the 16th minute when the home defence failed to clear a free-kick, prodding home a shot from  14 yards.

Centre-half Elliott Moore headed in Billy Bodin’s free-kick to equalise for Oxford in the 35th minute.

Both sides had early chances with visiting goalkeeper Anthony Patterson turning over Mark Sykes’ shot and Nathan Broadhead seeing an effort blocked on the line by Luke McNally at the other end.

Patterson later produced a super save to keep out Ciaron Brown’s powerful far-post header.

