Leaders Forest Green held by Hartlepool

League Two leaders Forest Green were forced to share the spoils in a 1-1 draw against a dogged Hartlepool.

Regan Hendry’s 53rd-minute screamer put Rovers ahead but Omar Bogle restored parity with 21 minutes to go.

Both sides had chances to win it in stoppage time with Pools’ substitute Joe Grey firing wide and Kasey McAteer missing a glorious chance at the death for the hosts.

Rovers sit five points clear at the top and are 10 ahead of fourth place with six games to go.

Rovers were dealt a blow when captain Jamille Matt pulled up in the 15th minute with a concussion after an earlier clash of heads with Pools defender Timi Odusina.

Tom Crawford should have put Hartlepool ahead after 30 minutes, but he flashed wide with just goalkeeper Luke McGee to beat.

Hartlepool goalkeeper Ben Killip kept the game goalless by saving smartly from Rovers duo Jack Aitchison and Josh March.

Hendry broke the stalemate in the 53rd minute, fizzing in an exquisite strike beyond the sprawling Killip.

Hartlepool equalised 15 minutes later when Bogle fired under McGee.

March’s header was turned on to the bar by Killip and Hendry shot wide but Rovers could not find a late winner.