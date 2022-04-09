Leaders Forest Green held by Hartlepool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Leaders Forest Green held by Hartlepool

By Press Association
April 9, 2022, 5:28 pm
Regan Hendry had scored the opener (Martin Rickett/PA)
Regan Hendry had scored the opener (Martin Rickett/PA)

League Two leaders Forest Green were forced to share the spoils in a 1-1 draw against a dogged Hartlepool.

Regan Hendry’s 53rd-minute screamer put Rovers ahead but Omar Bogle restored parity with 21 minutes to go.

Both sides had chances to win it in stoppage time with Pools’ substitute Joe Grey firing wide and Kasey McAteer missing a glorious chance at the death for the hosts.

Rovers sit five points clear at the top and are 10 ahead of fourth place with six games to go.

Rovers were dealt a blow when captain Jamille Matt pulled up in the 15th minute with a concussion after an earlier clash of heads with Pools defender Timi Odusina.

Tom Crawford should have put Hartlepool ahead after 30 minutes, but he flashed wide with just goalkeeper Luke McGee to beat.

Hartlepool goalkeeper Ben Killip kept the game goalless by saving smartly from Rovers duo Jack Aitchison and Josh March.

Hendry broke the stalemate in the 53rd minute, fizzing in an exquisite strike beyond the sprawling Killip.

Hartlepool equalised 15 minutes later when Bogle fired under McGee.

March’s header was turned on to the bar by Killip and Hendry shot wide but Rovers could not find a late winner.

