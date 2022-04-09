Callum Lang double keeps Wigan in pole position for promotion

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Callum Lang scored twice as Wigan strengthened their grip at the top of Sky Bet League One with a 3-1 victory at Lincoln.

Lang scored the first and third goals, with Will Keane netting the other for the visitors. Anthony Scully had equalised for the Imps.

The game got off to a lively start with three goals in the opening quarter. First, in the eighth minute, the visitors took the lead when Josh Magennis headed the ball on to Lang, who volleyed home from close range.

City levelled six minutes later when the ball broke to Lewis Fiorini on the edge of the box. His shot took a big deflection off a defender and landed at the feet of Scully, who composed himself before slotting home.

Wigan restored their lead in the 21st minute when, after good work from Lang and Max Power, Keane fired into the top corner from the edge of the box.

The pacesetters had chances to extend their lead in the second half but a combination of poor finishing and a stunning save from Jordan Wright kept Lincoln in the game.

However, Leam Richardson’s men finally added a third goal with 18 minutes remaining.

After Teddy Bishop was dispossessed inside his own half, the ball was played to Lang, who fired home via the inside of the far post.