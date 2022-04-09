Joe Ironside nets penalty winner as Cambridge edge struggling Morecambe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Morecambe remain in relegation trouble after suffering a narrow 2-1 League One defeat away to Cambridge.

After eight minutes, Sam Smith’s shot from James Brophy’s cross was saved by Trevor Carson.

Five minutes later, Carson foiled Joe Ironside’s close-range effort, again after good work by Brophy.

Morecambe could have gone ahead after 15 minutes, but Arthur Gnahoua shot wide from a narrow angle.

Liam Bennett made a fine double goal-line clearance to deny Cole Stockton and then Gnahoua.

The home side took the lead three minutes before the interval when Smith prodded home after Harvey Knibbs’ shot had been blocked by Jacob Bedeau.

The visitors had a chance to equalise on the hour when Adam Phillips’ through ball found Stockton, but Dimi Mitov saved the striker’s shot with his legs.

Stockton levelled for the Shrimps in spectacular fashion after 68 minutes, intercepting Sam Sherring’s clearance and volleying a superb strike past Mitov for his 25th goal of the season.

Three minutes later, Ironside restored Cambridge’s lead from the penalty spot with what proved to be the winner after Greg Leigh brought down Knibbs.