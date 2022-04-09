George Dobson hands Charlton victory at Rotherham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

George Dobson hands Charlton victory at Rotherham

By Press Association
April 9, 2022, 5:42 pm
George Dobson (PA)
George Dobson (PA)

Charlton ruined the party at Rotherham and put a dent in the Millers’ promotion hopes with a 1-0 victory.

The recently won Papa John’s Trophy was paraded before the match but the mood was killed by George Dobson’s second-half winner.

Defeat leaves Rotherham three points outside of the automatic promotion berths they have occupied for a large part of the season.

Ben Wiles threatened early on for Rotherham with his long-range volley whistling just wide of the post.

Conor Washington snuck through on goal for the visitors but was denied a shot on goal thanks to a great recovering tackle by Ollie Rathbone.

Viktor Johansson had to get in the way of Washington’s lobbed effort early in the second half but there was nothing he could do to stop them taking the lead on 55 minutes.

Neat interplay around the box saw Dobson teed up and the midfielder rifled an unstoppable shot into the corner.

Rotherham’s best chance to level fell to substitute Mickel Miller but he fired over from close-range.

