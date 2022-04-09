Steve Evans off the mark as Stevenage manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Steve Evans off the mark as Stevenage manager

By Press Association
April 9, 2022, 5:44 pm
Steve Evans (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Steve Evans (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Steve Evans claimed his first victory as Stevenage manager at the third attempt as his side boosted their League Two survival hopes with a 2-0 win at Colchester.

Jamie Reid and Luke Norris scored either side of half-time and Boro held on despite the latter seeing red with six minutes to go.

Boro remain in the League Two relegation zone after their first win since January, but are now level on points with both Oldham and Barrow.

Colchester went close early on when Noah Chilvers fired straight at Christy Pym while Alan Judge’s first-time effort flew over the bar.

Home captain Luke Chambers headed wide from Judge’s corner at the far post while Jake Taylor’s low deflected strike sailed just wide for Stevenage.

The visitors took the lead in the sixth minute of added time before the break.

Reid followed up on the line to score after Taylor’s curled deflected effort sailed past Shamal George, who seconds earlier had made a fine save to deny Arthur Read.

And Stevenage doubled their advantage four minutes into the second half through former Colchester striker Norris, who headed in unmarked from close range after Ben Coker had nodded into his path.

Norris was sent off with six minutes remaining after receiving a second caution for a foul on Brendan Wiredu but Stevenage claimed victory.

