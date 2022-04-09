Wycombe’s play-off chances dented by Gillingham equaliser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Wycombe’s play-off chances dented by Gillingham equaliser

By Press Association
April 9, 2022, 5:44 pm
Jack Tucker got Gillingham’s leveller (PA)
Wycombe dropped out of the Sky Bet League One play-off places after being held to a 1-1 draw by relegation-threatened Gillingham at Priestfield.

Gills goalkeeper Aaron Chapman was called upon in the early stages to palm away Garath McCleary’s strike.

However, constant Wycombe pressure in the early stages prevailed in the 20th minute when a pass from Brandon Hanlan found Sam Vokes inside the penalty area and his left footed strike gave the Chairboys the advantage.

Daryl Horgan had an opportunity to add a second goal shortly afterwards but Chapman stood tall and gathered at the second attempt.

The home side’s best opportunity of the half fell to top scorer Vadaine Oliver, who headed Robbie McKenzie’s cross wide.

The hosts were better in the second period, enjoying more of the possession, and eventually found a deserved equaliser when Jack Tucker’s stunning volley found its way beyond keeper David Stockdale with 15 minutes remaining.

Neil Harris’ men nearly found a dramatic winner, but Oliver’s prodded shot towards goal, with Stockdale having dropped an initial effort, was hacked off the line.

A frustrating afternoon was compounded for Gareth Ainsworth and his team when Lewis Wing was dismissed for a foul with four minutes remaining.

