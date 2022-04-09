Mikael Ndjoli and Jacob Berkeley-Agyepong score as Aldershot edge Boreham Wood By Press Association April 9, 2022, 5:46 pm Former Kilmarnock loanee Mikael Ndjoli was on the scoresheet for Aldershot (Jeff Holmes/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Mikael Ndjoli and Jacob Berkeley-Agyepong were on target as Aldershot secured their first win since January with a narrow 2-1 National League victory at home to Boreham Wood. Berkeley-Agyepong fired a brilliant finish into the bottom corner in the 74th minute after visiting forward Danilo Orsi had cancelled out Mikael Ndjoli’s first-half opener for Aldershot. The Shots took a 22nd-minute lead when goalkeeper Ryan Hall brilliantly picked out Ndjoli direct from his goal-kick and the forward held off his man before applying a well-taken finish. Boreham Wood levelled when a long throw fell to Orsi, whose deflected shot found the back of the net on the hour mark, but Berkeley-Agyepong’s late effort snapped Aldershot’s nine-game winless run. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Max Kretzschmar earns 10-man Woking victory at Boreham Wood Boreham Wood’s FA Cup run ended as Salomon Rondon double sends Everton through Aldershot struggle at home again in goalless draw with rock-bottom Dover Luke Garrard ‘on top of world’ after Boreham Wood dump Bournemouth out of FA Cup