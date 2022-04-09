Accrington hit back to earn last-gasp win at 10-man Fleetwood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Accrington hit back to earn last-gasp win at 10-man Fleetwood

By Press Association
April 9, 2022, 5:50 pm
Fleetwood goalkeeper Alex Cairns was sent off (Nigel French/PA).
Ten-man Fleetwood went down 2-1 at home to Accrington to remain in relegation danger.

The hosts had goalkeeper Alex Cairns sent off late on for handling outside the box, after which Michael Nottingham headed home Sean McConville’s stoppage-time corner to hand the visitors the points.

Defeat left Fleetwood with only goal difference keeping them out of the drop zone.

Stanley went close early on when Tommy Leigh’s close-range effort was smartly saved by Alex Cairns.

Colby Bishop then found space in the Fleetwood box before smashing an angled strike just off target.

At the other end Anthony Pilkington beat Stanley keeper Toby Savin to a hopeful ball forward before rolling a shot a couple of feet wide.

Fleetwood took the lead in added time at the end of the first half when Ellis Harrison rose to head home Dan Batty’s in-swinging corner.

Stanley’s John O’Sullivan drove a low shot inches past a post soon after the restart before Harrison was thwarted by a goal-line clearance from defender Jay Rich-Baghuelou.

Stanley levelled when McConville side-footed home after Leigh’s long throw was not cleared.

Five minutes from time Cairns was sent off after handling McConville’s ball forward outside his area and worse was to come for Fleetwood as Nottingham completed the Accrington comeback.

