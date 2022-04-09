Dagenham keep play-off hopes alive with victory at Bromley By Press Association April 9, 2022, 5:54 pm Junior Morias fired home Dagenham’s crucial second goal at Bromley (Jeff Holmes/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Paul McCallum and Junior Morias scored second-half goals to clinch Vanarama National League play-off hopefuls Dagenham & Redbridge a 2-0 win at Bromley. McCallum broke the deadlock early in the second half and Morais gave them a two-goal cushion deep into the second period.The Daggers went close to opening the scoring in the 29th minute when McCallum’s shot hit a post at the end of a superb six-man move. McCallum struck the opener in the 47th minute with his 16th goal of the season in all competitions, turning home the ball at the back post following a corner. Former Peterborough and Northampton forward Morias added the visitors’ second when he latched on to a cross and steered home into the bottom corner in the 78th minute. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Promotion hopefuls Stockport sweep Southend aside in five-goal victory My Cheltenham team is best club have ever had, says Michael Duff We have to win all five – Mark Warburton not giving up on play-off bid Gary Rowett pleased to see the work paying off for Danny McNamara