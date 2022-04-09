Matty Warburton bags a brace as promotion-chasing Halifax beat Woking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Matty Warburton bags a brace as promotion-chasing Halifax beat Woking

By Press Association
April 9, 2022, 5:58 pm
Halifax hung on to beat Woking at The Shay.
Halifax hung on to beat Woking at The Shay.

Matty Warburton scored twice as 10-man Halifax held their nerve to beat Woking 2-1 and strengthen their National League play-off hopes.

Warburton opened the scoring for the penalty spot in the 10th minute then doubled the Shaymen’s lead in the 62nd minute after being played through on goal.

But the home side had to be wary of the visitors with goalkeeper Sam Johnson pulling off an acrobatic save to deny Inih Effiong.

Woking pulled a goal back when Max Kretzschmar converted a 75th-minute penalty after Jess Debrah bundled Effiong over in the box, then the hosts had Martin Woods sent off for a late challenge.

Woking came desperately close to an equaliser deep into added time with Johnson once again called upon to stage a series of saves including one to deny Nicke Kabamba.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal