Josh Kelly’s stoppage-time strike gives Maidenhead win at Dover

Josh Kelly fired home deep into injury time to deny rock-bottom Dover a second consecutive point in their National League clash with Maidenhead as they suffered a 1-0 defeat.

Dover keeper Alexis Andre had performed heroics to keep his side on level terms with a series of super saves including one to deny Shawn McCoulsky two minutes from time.

The hosts had held their own through a low-key first half as they looked to continue their momentum after last weekend’s 1-1 draw with struggling King’s Lynn.

But their chances were made more difficult five minutes from time when they had Luke Baptiste sent off for a second bookable offence.

And Kelly finally broke the deadlock four minutes into added time to give Maidenhead their first win in four National League games.