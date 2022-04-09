King’s Lynn pegged back in stoppage time to dent survival hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
King’s Lynn pegged back in stoppage time to dent survival hopes

By Press Association
April 9, 2022, 6:10 pm
King’s Lynn were held to 2-2 draw by Yeovil.

King’s Lynn saw their hopes of clawing their way to National League survival hit by Charlie Wakefield’s last-gasp leveller in a 2-2 draw with Yeovil.

Tommy Widdrington’s men hoped for a bright start as they looked to bounce back from being held by bottom club Dover last week.

But Dale Gorman put Yeovil in front from the penalty spot after six minutes and it took the hosts until the 38th minute to draw level when captain Michael Clunan fired home.

Yeovil had Matt Worthington sent off four minutes later and King’s Lynn grabbed the lead deep into first-half injury time when Gold Omotayo netted after keeper Ted Cann parried Joshua Barrett’s initial effort.

The home side were also reduced to 10 men when Munashe Sundire was dismissed in the 70th minute, and their resilience lasted until the fourth minute of added time when Wakefield fired home from an angle.

