‘We’re one point closer’ – Forest Green boss Rob Edwards on Hartlepool draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

‘We’re one point closer’ – Forest Green boss Rob Edwards on Hartlepool draw

By Press Association
April 9, 2022, 6:10 pm
Forest Green Rovers manager Rob Edwards (John Walton/PA)
Forest Green Rovers manager Rob Edwards (John Walton/PA)

Measured Forest Green boss Rob Edwards is still taking it one game at a time after the League Two leaders were held to a 1-1 draw by a dogged Hartlepool.

Regan Hendry’s 53rd-minute strike put Rovers ahead but Omar Bogle equalised with 21 minutes to go.

Both sides had chances to win it in stoppage time with Pools substitute Joe Grey firing wide and Rovers’ Kasey McAteer missing a glorious chance at the other end.

The result left Rovers five points clear at the top of the table with six games to go, while they hold a 10-point advantage over fourth-placed Mansfield.

Edwards said: “After going 1-0 up and on the balance of play I’m disappointed, but the bottom line is we’re one point closer.

“We started the second half reasonably well and it was a fantastic goal from Regan Hendry.

“We didn’t deal well with the goal, it was a scruffy one to concede, but we had chances, one hit the woodwork and Kasey McAteer had a chance at the end.

“We had chances to win it, but seven points in a week is a good return.”

Captain Jamille Matt was forced off with a concussion in the first half, but Edwards provided a positive update.

“Jamma (Jamille) took a bang to the head and we followed precautions, but he’s OK,” the Rovers boss added.

And Edwards lauded the impact of Regan Hendry who came in for the injured Ben Stevenson.

“Regan was outstanding and took his chance well,” Edwards said.

“We’ve got good players to come in when players go out through injury.”

Hartlepool have won just one of their seven league games since their Papa John’s Trophy semi-final shoot-out defeat to League One Rotherham.

But boss Graeme Lee was happy with his side’s display.

“I’m pleased with our performance,” he said.

“Forest Green are top of the league and are the best team in the league so to get a point at a place like this is a decent result.

“I thought we reacted well after their goal and had a great chance to win it in stoppage time, but overall a point is a fair result.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal