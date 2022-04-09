Matt Taylor bemoans Exeter wastefulness despite win at Carlisle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Matt Taylor bemoans Exeter wastefulness despite win at Carlisle

By Press Association
April 9, 2022, 6:30 pm
Matt Taylor. League Two strugglers Walsall have parted company with head coach Matt Taylor after a seventh-successive defeat. Issue date: Wednesday February 9, 2022.
Matt Taylor. League Two strugglers Walsall have parted company with head coach Matt Taylor after a seventh-successive defeat. Issue date: Wednesday February 9, 2022.

Exeter boss Matt Taylor was left with mixed emotions after his side left it late to beat Carlisle 1-0 at Brunton Park.

The high-flying Grecians needed a dramatic 89th-minute Padraig Amond winner, his first goal for four months, to extend their fine unbeaten run to eight games.

City have won three on the bounce and six out of eight to open up a healthy five-point cushion over the promotion chasing pack.

But Taylor rued his side for being wasteful in front of goal and urged them to improve in the final third with League One football firmly within their grasp.

“It was a game we should have sewn up sooner,” stressed Taylor.

“In terms of the performance, the chances we created, we haven’t worked their goal enough.

“Their keeper made one really outstanding save and some other good saves you’d expect him to make.

“It took one moment, a set piece, and Podge doing what he’s done throughout his career and being on the move to anticipate where that ball’s going to land from a header at the back post to win it.

“I’m delighted and I’m delighted with our defence to have that mindset because when you’ve got a lot of possession and on the front foot you can take your eye off the ball at the back and we didn’t do that today.

“That’s the most amount of chances we’ve created in a long time.

“In terms of our performance from box to box I thought we were excellent.

“It’s that final bit that we were missing. If we score one early it could be a totally different game.”

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson was left bitterly frustrated with his side’s off-colour performance.

Simpson, who has turned the club’s fortunes around since returning to Cumbria, groaned: “Well it wasn’t very good was it? I think anybody who was here today would say it wasn’t very good.

“It wasn’t the level of performance, level of energy or level of desire that was shown in the first nine games that I’ve been here.

“That’s the biggest disappointment for me, because I can accept losing games.

“I accept that when you’ve done everything you possibly can and you lose you have to hold your hands up.

“We could have done a lot more. We could have worked harder, we could have played better football and be more competitive.

“With that said we’ve been done by the most basic of basic goals in whatever minute of the game it was.

“If we do our jobs probably we don’t concede a goal and take a point out of the game that they will say they deserved to win because they’ve absolutely dominated it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal