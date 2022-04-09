Leam Richardson likes the look of his pacesetters in win at Lincoln

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Leam Richardson likes the look of his pacesetters in win at Lincoln

By Press Association
April 9, 2022, 6:34 pm
Leam Richardson liked his team’s performance at Lincoln (PA)
Leam Richardson said his side delivered the performance, as well as the result, as Wigan strengthened their promotion bid with a 3-1 Sky Bet League One win at Lincoln.

The Latics took full advantage as top-two rivals MK Dons and Rotherham United both dropped points.

Callum Long opened the scoring in the eighth minute, with Anthony Scully levelling for the Imps six minutes later. Will Keane restored the visitors’ lead in  the 21st minute and the excellent Lang added his second 18 minutes from time.

“You want the result backed up by the performance and fortunately we got both today,” said Richardson.

“You never underestimate Lincoln because they’re well coached, they’re well supported and they’ve got some very good players. You’ve got to be mindful and respectful of that.

“They’re a free-flowing, footballing team with threats around the pitch. I thought we dealt with them well today.”

On the performance of Lang, Richardson added: “He’s learning and it’s important that he learns the small things now.

“One thing you can never input into a professional is the love of the game. He absolutely loves the game. You’re usually dragging him off the training pitch rather than dragging him onto it. That speaks volumes.

“It’s the little details now that he needs to learn to go to the level that he wants to. Callum can go to whatever level he decides to go to.”

The defeat trimmed the gap between Lincoln and the relegation zone to eight points, although it would take a freak set of results for them to be dragged into the bottom four.

Imps manager Michael Appleton was satisfied with his side’s performance against the leaders but was left deeply unhappy with the officials.

He was adamant Lincoln should have been awarded a penalty in the second half, following a challenge from Jack Whatmough on Teddy Bishop.

The boss also felt the same player was fouled by Josh Magennis in the build-up to Wigan’s game-clinching third goal.

And early in the game, he thought Wigan’s Tom Naylor was fortunate to escape a red card for a robust challenge on Chris Maguire.

Appleton explained: “Before we even get on to the penalty [incident], the third goal is a great example of someone who has the opportunity to put it to bed straight away. It’s a clear foul on Bish, he’s being pulled back [by Josh Magennis], it’s a foul, end of story.

“I’m trying to think what the officials are thinking with the penalty – it’s a rugby tackle, it’s a genuine rugby tackle. Three of their players had their hands on their heads when they saw it, that says everything you need to know. From that point of view, it’s hard.

“Fair play to the players, they kept going, they didn’t let it disappoint them too much, they kept trying to push forward.

“With a little bit better quality at certain times, we might have scored more.”

