Grant McCann frustrated as Peterborough do not take chances in Bristol City draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Grant McCann was frustrated despite seeing his 10-man Peterborough side overcome adversity to earn a battling Championship point from a 1-1 draw at Ashton Gate.

The visitors fell behind to Rob Atkinson’s 43rd-minute header from a Jay Dasilva cross and had defender Joe Ward sent off after 59 minutes for tripping Andreas Weimann and denying a clear scoring chance.

But, despite looking doomed to relegation, bottom side Posh fought back to equalise after 65 minutes when skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris netted from close range after City failed to clear a free-kick.

McCann’s men held out so comfortably from then on that disgruntled home fans were chanting “This is embarrassing” at the final whistle.

The Posh manager said: “I’m disappointed because we were so much in control in the first half and had enough opportunities to be three of four up.

“Instead, we go in at the break one down, which was hugely frustrating. In the Championship, you have to take your chances when on top because there is always quality in the opposition.

“They produced some with the cross and header for their goal – but we should never have been behind.

“In the second half, the players had to show determination and commitment with 10 men and did just that.

“The sending-off was a dampener for us, but it was the correct decision. Joe has gone to make a last-ditch challenge and I’m not going to criticise him for that.

“We showed great character from then on and I told the players – after the game – that they could be proud in that respect.

“We have been very competitive in recent matches and we are working hard by the week to improve.

“The players are showing the necessary fight, but we have to make more of our chances to be rewarded.

“The way the game went, this is two points lost and we need to learn from that.”

Pressure is growing on City manager Nigel Pearson from disenchanted supporters, who made their feelings plain at the end of the match.

Peterborough hit a post in the first half through Ward’s shot and created the better chances with 11 men.

Pearson said: “I am more interested in the game than the reaction of the fans. It was two poor teams.

“I’m angry with the outcome because it had nothing to do with tactics and everything to do with personality.

“Do we have bad players? No. But we play well against good teams and not against the lower ones in the table.

“We match sides in virtually every game but don’t come away with the right result enough times.

“After the sending-off, we didn’t show enough quality to make the most of our advantage.

“We have five games left and players will either be here next season or they won’t. That goes for me as well.

“The squad needs to be improved in the summer and selection for the remaining games will reflect who I think should be part of things going forward.”

Pearson revealed that his decision to replace defender Robbie Cundy at half-time was tactical, rather than due to injury.

“We didn’t need three centre-backs,” he said. “But it doesn’t matter what formation you choose if you keep giving the ball away cheaply as we did today.

“We had plenty of possession, but didn’t do enough with it to cause them sufficient problems.”