We’ve achieved nothing, says Steve Evans after first Stevenage win since January

Steve Evans was pleased with the qualities his Stevenage side showed after they won 2-0 at Colchester to boost their League Two survival chances.

Goals from Jamie Reid and Luke Norris either side of half-time secured Stevenage their first win since January 29.

Norris was dismissed with six minutes remaining after receiving a second booking but Stevenage claimed victory and are now only in the relegation zone on goal difference.

Stevenage boss Evans, who was taking charge of his third game as the club’s manager, said: “I don’t think we started the game particularly well.

“Colchester started the game better than us and it took us 10 to 15 minutes to get a grip in midfield but then after that up until half-time, it was a period of attack against defence.

“I’m not sure who got the final touch, for our first goal.

“Jake Taylor is saying it was Jake Taylor, Jamie Reid is saying it was Jamie Reid and I’ll probably go home tonight, have a glass of wine and tell my missus she scored!

“We got an early goal at the start of the second half which was down to sloppy defending, which gave us the incentive to go on.

“And then I think you have to be strong and disciplined and work hard and show endeavour.

“We’ve achieved nothing. We’ve won the game but we need to refresh the boys and get ready for Rochdale.”

Colchester interim head coach Wayne Brown was disappointed with the manner of his side’s defeat.

Brown said: “Let’s not dress it up – we weren’t at the races today and that’s the bottom line.

“It happens, it’s football as I’ve eluded to on many occasions and we’re not robots.

“But it was the manner of the defeat.

“We’ve highlighted this week that it was a local derby and that Stevenage are fighting for their lives and it was a must-win game for them and it showed in large spells of the game, where they wanted to win individual battles more than we did.

“That’s one thing I can’t accept – I can accept getting outplayed or being unlucky although I hate that word – but I cannot accept being second best to a team that basically wanted to win more than we did.

“One thing I’m not going to do is shy away from things and make excuses – that’s not me and I’ll be honest and that’s what you get with me.”