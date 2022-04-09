Morecambe were the better side in League One defeat at Cambridge – Derek Adams

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Derek Adams insisted his Morecambe side were the better team in Saturday’s 2-1 League One defeat at Cambridge and did not deserve to lose.

The home side claimed a narrow triumph, with Joe Ironside hitting the winner from the penalty spot in the second half.

Sam Smith had given Cambridge the lead shortly before half time, only for Cole Stockton to fire in a stupendous volley to level for Morecambe after the break.

“I thought we were better than Cambridge today,” Adams said after the game.

“We had better moments than Cambridge throughout the 90 minutes.

“We scored a really good goal, they got a penalty that’s questionable – but over the 90 minutes, you saw the amount of chances we created, more chances than Cambridge did.

“I didn’t think they deserved the three points today.

“They got one opportunity from the referee, for which he gave a penalty kick.

“My players say it wasn’t a penalty. The players got across our defender and fell to the ground, but there was no contact.

“In the first half, we could have had a couple of penalty kicks ourselves.

“When these big moments happen in games, it causes us a problem and that’s the hard thing to take.

“Today we didn’t get the big decisions in the game.

“We probably should have done better when we’ve had some good goal-scoring opportunities in the first half.

“(Dylan) Connolly’s ripped his full-back a number of times in the first half and we’ve got balls in.

“They’ve blocked some really good shots in the game and we just feel over the 90 minutes, we deserved the win.”

Having made six changes to his starting line-up, Cambridge boss Mark Bonner was delighted to see a high level of application from his players and was happy with the win, which almost saw Cambridge squeeze into the top half of the League One table.

“The result was an important one,” Bonner said.

“I really wanted us to win. We had a chance to get into the top half of the table today. Cheltenham won, so we haven’t quite got in there.

“At this time of the season where people could say ‘there isn’t much to play for’, we’re playing like there is, which I like.

“A really good result. I actually thought today we played some really nice football and looked a good side so, yes, really pleased.

“We recovered quickly from a worldy from Cole Stockton, who scores quite a few of them.

“A very good (goal) return from Sam Smith. He and Joey (Ironside) are on really good numbers for goals and (Harvey) Knibbs is playing a real part in creating chances.

“He won the penalty for us in the second half. He won the free-kick last week at Ipswich.

“I’m delighted that Sam was in the box and ready to put that one away.”