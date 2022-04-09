Darren Moore rues ‘two points dropped’ after Sheffield Wednesday draw at Bolton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A “perplexed” Darren Moore left Bolton’s stadium cursing Sheffield Wednesday’s missed chances after MJ Williams’ first Wanderers goal denied the Owls a deserved three points in a 1-1 draw.

On-loan Preston defender Jordan Storey put Wednesday in front with his first goal for the club after 66 minutes.

But Williams weighed in with a last-minute equaliser much to manager Moore’s frustration.

“It is definitely a mood of two points dropped,” he said.

“If you had said we would have had those chances I would have said it meant we were coming away with the three points.

“I am a little bit perplexed we didn’t finish off those chances.

“This is a tough place to come but we took the game to them. We could have used the ball better but we did enough to win.

“Credit to Bolton because they stayed in the game. You are never out of it when just one goal down.

“But whoever was here would have seen Wednesday were the more dominant side.”

Moore was also unhappy with the manner of Bolton’s leveller from a corner.

“We work on them in training, we get psychology of coaching, we recreate stuff but sooner rather than later the penny has to drop,” he said.

Bolton clinched a third successive draw after 1-1 scorelines against Wigan and Portsmouth.

But manager Ian Evatt believed Wanderers should not have trailed when Williams netted his first goal for the club at the 62nd time of asking.

“It was offside,” he said of Storey’s close-range finish. “They (the officials) have got to know the rules.

“If the keeper is out of his goal and there is only one covering defender, he (Storey) is offside.

“These big decisions in these big games you can’t get wrong. The linesman said there were two players behind the keeper; there was – one of theirs and one of ours.

“But our lads never know when they are beaten. It’s never a bad habit to score so many late goals.”

Wanderers’ latest late show was the 23rd time this season they have netted in the last 15 minutes of a game.

On Williams’ goal, Evatt added: “There is no reason why he can’t add goals to his game. He strikes a wonderful ball.

“Fundamentally, he is our defensive midfielder and has responsibility but he can progress up the pitch.”

Evatt was proud of his team’s effort to claim another point, adding: “Considering the injuries and illnesses, we have done remarkably well to get something out of the game.

“Arguably, we had the biggest chance in the first half through Jon Dadi Bodvarsson. He had to score.

“In the second half, they threw everything at us. But the goal is offside which is annoying and frustrating.

“We are competitive and we have come a long way. But it is now how we get ahead of these teams.”