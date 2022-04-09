Gillingham’s response to tough half-time talking pleases boss Neil Harris

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gillingham manager Neil Harris confirmed that some stern half-time words were responsible for his side hitting back to draw 1-1 with Wycombe at Priestfield.

Promotion-chasing Wycombe took a 20th-minute lead through Sam Vokes, but 15 minutes from the end Jack Tucker levelled the scores for the Gills.

Harris, whose side are currently in the Sky Bet League One relegation zone on goal difference, was frustrated with the first half but believed his side deserved to take more from the game after 90 minutes.

He said: “We should have won the game in the end. In the first half we were disappointed, we weren’t good enough with the football.

“The decision-making on the ball, we need to be better. There were a few choice words at half-time.

“We played a diamond in the second half to try and get after the ball a bit more, and we were so much better. Getting another attacking player on the pitch was important.

“We got back on level terms and then we could have gone and had more. Was one over the line? I’m not sure.

“We are disappointed that we didn’t win the game but I am delighted with the group for the spirit, determination and the way we played in the second half.”

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth, who saw Lewis Wing dismissed for a foul with four minutes remaining, praised the way Gillingham rallied.

The Chairboys are currently missing out on the play-offs by the barest of margins to Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday, but Ainsworth was pleased to take a point away from home.

He said: “They are fighting for their lives and Neil has got them battling and scrapping, and they certainly did that towards the end.

“We looked a little bit leggy towards the end, but you don’t want to change a winning team.

“They’ve had two draws here against Sheffield Wednesday and now a draw with Wycombe. Fair play because they have turned it around from what they were.

“There’s going to be so many twists and turns towards the end of the season, and that’s one of them. We could have lost it and could have won it. We will take a point today and look forward to next Friday.

“With seven points in a week, I said to the boys that it’s a really good return, especially with the two away games. We were sensational at Cambridge, and in the first half today I thought we were really good.

“We will take it on the chin. It’s not a huge smash to us because everyone around us have drawn except Sunderland, who beat Oxford, who are around us.”