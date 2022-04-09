David Artell determined Crewe will bounce back after relegation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
David Artell determined Crewe will bounce back after relegation

By Press Association
April 9, 2022, 6:56 pm
Crewe boss David Artell saw his side relegated following defeat at Doncaster (Mike Egerton/PA).
Boss David Artell insisted Crewe would bounce back after their relegation from League One was confirmed by a 2-0 defeat at Doncaster.

Defeat at the Eco-Power Stadium ended Alex’s stay in the third tier after two years, but Artell does not believe they will be outside the division for long.

“We’ve done it once and we will do it again,” he said. “I can promise that.

“I’m absolutely determined that we will see some success again and I will be here for as long as somebody tells me otherwise.”

An ‘Artell Out’ banner was displayed among the away supporters, who chanted several times for the manager to go.

But Artell believes he will be stronger for the experience of this season – as will some of his younger players.

“I get it – the fans sing the players names when they do well and chant the manager’s name when they don’t,” Artell said. “It comes with the territory.

“I’ve learned more during my last two months in management than I had in the previous four-and-a-half years without a shadow of doubt.

“It wasn’t stuff I wanted to learn, but you have to.

“It’s been a season to forget for lots of reasons, which has culminated in this afternoon.

“I would imagine we have given more debuts this season than any other. We are already building a team and you have got to remember that Perry Ng was 19 when he made his debut.

“That’s the situation we are in, but, by and large, those young players have taken those opportunities. It’s across the board that we haven’t done well enough.”

Goals from captain Tommy Rowe and Josh Martin earned Doncaster a victory which kept their slim survival hopes alive.

Rovers are now five points from safety with four games remaining and boss Gary McSheffrey insists they will keep fighting.

He said: “I said to the lads before the game that it was all about our performance. We played well the previous week without the cutting edge to score and we respect Crewe, but we felt we’re a better team.

“I wanted them to be brave, get on the ball, score some goals and enjoy themselves.

“That is how it has to be in the remaining games.

“We respect the opposition, do our homework on them, but it’s all about the performance level.

“It’s all about the next game for us now. We’ve not got back-to-back wins all season and, if we could, then that will give the lads so much confidence and momentum.

“You never know. We’re still in there fighting. We’re still in the position where we can still try to close the gap.”

