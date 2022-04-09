Big wins and celebrations – Saturday’s sporting social By Press Association April 9, 2022, 7:12 pm Chelsea hammered Southampton (Kieran Cleeves/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 9. Football Chelsea ran riot at St Mary’s. Great response today! Let’s bring it Tuesday boys!! 😠💪🏼 @ChelseaFC— Ben Chilwell (@BenChilwell) April 9, 2022 Bounce back pic.twitter.com/TMVRizfTsa— Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) April 9, 2022 Good response 🔥👊🏾 #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve #Cleansheet pic.twitter.com/7veJkdDcF2— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) April 9, 2022 🤫 pic.twitter.com/VZvBYRL1DQ— Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) April 9, 2022 Gary Neville criticised United and praised Frank Lampard. United a joke. Well done to Everton. Would have also been hard for Frank Lampard to hear Sean Dyche say what he said so well done to him. Some response.— Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 9, 2022 A big win for the Toffees. What it means 😍💙#EVEMUN pic.twitter.com/vl0mV6D6Mu— Everton (@Everton) April 9, 2022 GOODison Vibes! pic.twitter.com/iWyjwzo922— Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) April 9, 2022 Kalvin Phillips was delighted. These lads 🤍 Not my best photo but the three points make up for it 🤣 pic.twitter.com/S197TrDZYT— Kalvin Phillips (@Kalvinphillips) April 9, 2022 Rio caught up with an old friend. Let’s go @ManUtd ❤️ pic.twitter.com/f5t3UQjR9E— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) April 9, 2022 Newcastle were still celebrating. Happy to be able to make my debut at home. From my first days here, I felt that the atmosphere was wonderful. Today, on the pitch, I could see it for myself.I'm sure that this is just the first game in a beautiful story at ST. James Park.Let's go together, @NUFC 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/sKZMsdp3rD— Bruno Guimarães (@brunoog97) April 8, 2022 Geordies. 🖤🤍Thank you for your incredible backing at St. James' Park this evening.Enjoy the rest of your weekend! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/UECnM5JGmC— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 8, 2022 BIG result – well done to the team and thank you for that special atmosphere @NUFC https://t.co/XKUcjDK8z3— Jamie Reuben (@jamiereuben) April 8, 2022 Jude Bellingham thanked the BVB fans. Top support as always, Danke Borussen!🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/NwCI5MOBBd— Jude Bellingham (@BellinghamJude) April 9, 2022 Nathaniel Chalobah showed off his word skills. Wordle 294 1/6🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩Just got wordle in one. 😬 I need to know if anyone else has done this before 👀 #wordle294 #wordle— Nathaniel Chalobah (@chalobah) April 9, 2022 Troy Deeney received support from Anthony Joshua. Can’t wait to watch this, well done bro 👊🏾 https://t.co/BYVVY3dBAf— Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) April 8, 2022 Boxing AJ was ready for the weekend. Weekend is that you 👀 pic.twitter.com/8DtDL8WvqR— Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) April 9, 2022 Carl Froch has still got it. Josh Warrington had faith in his football team. That will do Leeds⚽️More than confident we will be safe 👍#mot #lufc— Josh Warrington (@J_Warrington) April 9, 2022 Formula One Charles Leclerc clinched pole position at Albert Park. Smiiiiiiiiiile, P1!! All about that last lap in Q3 and I’m very happy with the job done today. Can’t wait for tomorrow 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/ObiNUZzaWB— Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) April 9, 2022 Lando Norris celebrated his qualifying result. ay ayyyy! P4. That’s more like it. pic.twitter.com/tG9pJeGqwt— Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) April 9, 2022 Valtteri Bottas’ run of making 103 successive Q3 appearances ended. It was a good run… but now need to start it all over again 😅#VB77 #F1 @alfaromeoorlen https://t.co/VCtEFryuHU— Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) April 9, 2022 Shot of the day? tomorrow's battleground 👊 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/oCYovh47b2— Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) April 9, 2022 Golf Tiger Woods looked forward to round three at Augusta. “It's going to be exciting, and it's going to be fun for all of us,” Woods said looking forward to the third round. He will tee off tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. ET. – TGRhttps://t.co/R8IJ2hR8kN— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 9, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Stars react to Oscars drama and Verstappen celebrates – Monday’s sporting social Kalvin Phillips shares backstage snap with Stormzy – Thursday’s sporting social Raducanu celebrates her opening win at Indian Wells – Saturday’s sporting social Morgan’s special day and Deignan’s happy news – Wednesday’s sporting social