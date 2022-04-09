Dominic Calvert-Lewin vows to ‘fight to the very end’ amid Everton goal drought

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin vows to ‘fight to the very end’ amid Everton goal drought

By Press Association
April 9, 2022, 10:44 pm
Dominic Calvert-Lewin is committed to the Everton cause (Peter Byrne/PA)
Dominic Calvert-Lewin is committed to the Everton cause (Peter Byrne/PA)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is fully committed to helping Everton stay in the Premier League and is confident he will soon be back among the goals.

The England international had scored three in as many matches at the start of the season but a muscle injury sustained against Brighton ruled the striker out until January.

Calvert-Lewin, who scored 21 goals for the Toffees last season, has failed to find the net since returning and faced criticism from some supporters this week after featuring in a photo shoot for British GQ.

The 25-year-old has also been strongly linked with a summer switch to Arsenal.

But in an Instagram post on Saturday evening following Everton’s crucial 1-0 win at home to Manchester United, Calvert-Lewin wrote: “This club has shaped me into the man I am today.

“People can choose to believe what they read, that’s out of my control. But what is in my control is how I conduct myself on the pitch.

“I have always given 100 per cent and will continue to do so, it is not in my character to give anything less.

“Actions speak louder than words I know and you judge me on goals, which will come.

“Sometimes as a player you go through difficult spells and that is part and parcel.

“I am here to win and I am here to fight to the very end.

“Massive three points for us today.”

