Ange Postecoglou stresses importance of whole Celtic squad after thumping win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Ange Postecoglou stresses importance of whole Celtic squad after thumping win

By Press Association
April 10, 2022, 9:12 am
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou praises squad after 7-0 win (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou praises squad after 7-0 win (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ange Postecoglou stressed the importance of his whole Celtic squad after taking a step closer to the cinch Premiership title with a scintillating 7-0 win over St Johnstone on Saturday.

Goals from Reo Hatate, Giorgos Giakoumakis and Daizen Maeda gave the relentless Hoops a comfortable interval lead.

Josip Juranovic added a fourth from the spot early in the second half and Matt O’Riley scored twice in three minutes before fellow substitute Liel Abada hammered in a seventh.

There was an added bonus for Celtic fans when Japan striker Kyogo Furuhashi came off the bench in the second half to make his first appearance since Boxing Day when he aggravated a hamstring problem.

It was Postecoglou’s biggest win as Parkhead boss and he spoke about the quality of his bench as being “super important”.

The former Australia manager said: “It is not just about game day.

“That is the result of a week’s work and the guys who are on the bench and not involved today, (Anthony) Ralston didn’t get on, Yosuke Ideguchi didn’t get on, Nir Bitton, Welshy (Stephen Welsh) is not in the squad, James Forrest, Mikey Johnston, every day at training all these guys are producing fantastic levels and I could pick any one of them.

“So the fact that they are all working that hard at training means that our preparation for every game is where it should be and come game day, everyone is ready to perform.

“We don’t discount anyone’s efforts. The ones that play get the rewards and accolades but behind the scenes my respect goes to the guys who probably don’t get the opportunities they deserve and every day they want to be part of something special and successful and they are willing to make that sacrifice.”

Rattled St Johnstone were left five points ahead of bottom side Dundee going into the split and captain Liam Gordon wants to quickly consign the Parkhead result and performance to the past.

He told SaintsTV: “The boys are disappointed in ourselves, it was not up to the standards we can play at.

“Bitterly disappointed but we put it behind us as we have too much at stake over the next month or so.

“It is all about moving on and looking forward.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal