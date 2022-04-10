Graham Alexander challenges Motherwell to go on and seal European football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Graham Alexander challenges Motherwell to go on and seal European football

By Press Association
April 10, 2022, 9:40 am
Graham Alexander’s Motherwell earned a dramatic draw (Martin Rickett/PA)
Graham Alexander’s Motherwell earned a dramatic draw (Martin Rickett/PA)

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander has challenged his players to go on and seal European football after sneaking into the cinch Premiership top six.

The Steelmen made sure they will face the league’s elite in the remaining five games of the season after Ricki Lamie’s injury-time equaliser at Livingston propelled them back into the top half at the Lions’ expense.

Motherwell are now only a point adrift of fourth place and with it guaranteed Europa Conference League football, while even fifth spot could be enough to secure a trip to the continent if Hibernian do not win the Scottish Cup.

Former Scotland international Alexander wants his players to make sure they finish the campaign on a high.

He said: “It’s now down to the players and their mentality what they want to do. Celebrate now as if the season is finished and we’re content with top six, or push it and go for that European spot.

“You saw their mentality on Saturday and last week. Even when going through the run we were on; coming from behind to win points, 2-0 down to Rangers, drew 2-2.

“The character is brilliant. We don’t have to offer more incentives. They want to win anyway.

“There are two marker posts and the first judgement point is the split.

“Now we have another one at the end of the season.

“Last year we were looking over our shoulders with a few games to go.

“To not be in that position this year is a relief.

“We are happy with that but the boys will want to achieve a little bit more.

“The league tells you we have made progress.

“We had ambitions and targets. Last year it was staying up, and this year it was top six.”

Alexander also praised the club’s board for showing faith in him during their sticky patch.

He added: “I am so pleased for (chairman) Jim McMahon and (chief executive) Alan Burrows, as the support they showed me during that run we had was top notch. That top six finish goes to them.”

Motherwell found themselves deservedly trailing to Odin Bailey and Alan Forrest strikes either side of the break.

It could have got worse for the away team before Callum Slattery sparked an unlikely comeback with a fine drive from distance in the 72nd minute.

Lamie then popped up in the third minute of added time to head home from close range as Motherwell claimed a crucial point.

Livingston manager David Martindale believes his team are in a relegation battle, despite being eight points clear of 11th-place St Johnstone.

And he is hoping for a favourable fixture list when details of the post-split games are published by the SPFL.

He said: “Looking at the bottom six, we’ve actually played four of the five away from home twice, I think Aberdeen is the only team we’ve not played away from home twice.

“Hopefully the draw is kind to us.

“Hopefully you are looking at three home games, especially when four of those teams you are due to play at home. But obviously it can’t work out like that.”

