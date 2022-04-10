Tam Courts says Dundee United must be ‘proud and pleased’ after top-six finish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Tam Courts says Dundee United must be ‘proud and pleased’ after top-six finish

By Press Association
April 10, 2022, 9:58 am
Tam Courts’ Dundee United clinched a top-six spot (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Tam Courts believes everyone at Dundee United should be “proud and pleased” after the club secured a top-six cinch Premiership finish.

The Tangerines’ head coach had hoped his team would seal their place with a win in Saturday’s derby.

The signs had looked promising as United established a two-goal lead through Nicky Clark and Charlie Mulgrew but the home side were left stunned thanks to a quick-fire response around the hour mark from the Dark Blues’ Danny Mullen and Charlie Adam, with both sides having to settle for a point in a 2-2 draw.

However, looking at the bigger picture, Courts was still delighted overall with what his team have achieved so far this season and is now determined to consolidate their place in fourth to secure European football for the club.

The 40-year-old said: “When you split your thinking, we have to be proud and pleased as it has been a tough campaign with so many teams fighting for the same thing.

“We’ve had to endure so many injuries and challenges and it is a big moment for the football club that we are in the top six.

“It is only right now that we are holding fourth position that we chase that down and get European football.

“We came into the derby knowing it was very difficult for us to miss out on the top six and that allowed us to concentrate on the game.

“We were 2-0 up and expecting to press home that advantage but it was disappointing.

“When the dust settles it is still a great achievement to make the top six and to be sitting in fourth.”

Meanwhile, Dundee boss Mark McGhee lavished praise on veteran skipper Adam for his swerving long-range goal as well as his overall contribution as the bottom-of-the-table Dark Blues bid to escape automatic relegation.

McGhee said: “I wasn’t sure if Charlie’s goal hit someone on the way in because it moved so much.

“We need Charlie out there, he’s a huge influence and a presence.

“He’s a player other teams worry about and we need as many of them as we can get.

“He plays on the edge, you need that – that’s what I want.”

Dundee’s draw narrowed the gap on second bottom St Johnstone to five points with the Tayside rivals still to play one another post split.

McGhee added: “We know we have to beat St Johnstone when we play them and win one more game than them, but it is only one more game and before today it was more than that.

“So it could be a really valuable point.”

