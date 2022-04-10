Malky Mackay thanks Ross County board for backing after sealing top-six spot

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay has thanked the Ross County hierarchy for their backing after a 1-0 win over Aberdeen at Pittodrie sealed a place in the cinch Premiership top six.

Both sides went into the final game before the league split knowing that a victory allied to Hearts beating Hibernian would secure a place in the top half of the table.

County won thanks to a late Joseph Hungbo penalty, just moments after the on-loan Watford winger had entered the fray as a substitute, while Hearts did the business at Tynecastle.

Mackay praised chairman Roy MacGregor and managing director Stevie Ferguson for standing by him, despite starting the campaign without a win in the first 10 league games.

Mackay said: “At the start of the season, people were coming to see a new manager and a new group of players after a year without seeing football.

“They were asking what’s going on and after 10 games they were probably asking what actually was going on!

“There was a big turnover of players at the start of the season and people were wondering why certain people were leaving.

“When you look at the culture now, it’s testament to the decision from the owner and Steven Ferguson for letting this happen.”

Meanwhile, Dons boss Jim Goodwin confirmed his reshape of his squad continues apace after a week in which it was revealed long-serving defender Andrew Considine will move on, while Mikey Devlin left the club and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas is set to follow.

The former St Mirren boss commented: “I looked at the squad prior to coming in and had those discussions with the owner and the board.

“I expressed that we do need to make changes and freshen things up, not just with the players but behind the scenes with some of the backroom staff.

“We’ve already made some very difficult decisions but they had to be made in order for the club to move forward.

“Unfortunately when that happens, people need to move on. I’ve been brought in here to make difficult decisions. I asked for that autonomy and only time will tell whether they’re the right decisions.”