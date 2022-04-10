Birmingham’s Neil Etheridge thanks well-wishers after collision with Djed Spence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Birmingham’s Neil Etheridge thanks well-wishers after collision with Djed Spence

By Press Association
April 10, 2022, 1:08 pm Updated: April 10, 2022, 1:24 pm
Birmingham keeper Neil Etheridge was knocked unconscious at Nottingham Forest (Leila Coker/PA)
Birmingham goalkeeper Neil Etheridge has thanked well-wishers for their concern after he was knocked unconscious at Nottingham Forest.

The 32-year-old was carried from the pitch on a stretcher after colliding with Djed Spence during the second half of his side’s 2-0 Sky Bet Championship defeat on Saturday, but posted his appreciation on Sunday morning after being released from hospital.

He wrote on his Instagram story: “Thank you all for the get well messages yesterday. I really appreciated them.”

Etheridge lost consciousness after the incident 60 minutes into the game and underwent lengthy treatment on the pitch before being transferred to the Queen’s Medical Centre.

A statement on City’s official website said: “After a swift response from the medical personnel at the City Ground, Etheridge was stabilised before being transferred to the Queen’s Medical Centre to undergo further assessment.

“Thankfully, CT scans revealed no injury to the bones in the head but considerable swelling to the right side of the face which took the full force of the impact.

“Following close consultation with the club’s medical staff, he was cleared to return home late on Saturday evening.

“The club will follow the FA’s concussion protocol over the coming days whilst continually monitoring Etheridge’s condition to ensure his safe return to action.

“We would like to place on record our thanks to the staff at the City Ground and the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham for their quick and effective response to what was an extremely concerning situation.”

City boss Lee Bowyer revealed how concerned medics were in the immediate aftermath of the collision.

He said: “He came off with concussion, because he was out cold the whole time when he was out on the pitch. He has gone to hospital, so he is in the right place.

“Some part of Spence’s body hit Neil in his head and he was knocked out. It was a coming together between two committed players going for the ball. There was no malice there, it was just an unfortunate incident.

“It was worrying because he was not moving. We hope he is OK, we are waiting for good news.”

