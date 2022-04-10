England Women wing Abby Dow to undergo surgery after breaking leg against Wales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
England Women wing Abby Dow to undergo surgery after breaking leg against Wales

By Press Association
April 10, 2022, 4:34 pm
England Women have confirmed that Abby Dow has suffered a broken leg (Ian Rutherford/PA)
England Women have confirmed that Abby Dow has suffered a broken leg (Ian Rutherford/PA)

England Women wing Abby Dow will undergo surgery after suffering a broken leg in the Red Roses’ 58-5 win against Wales at Kingsholm.

Dow went down in the early stages of the game and after a lengthy delay was carried off the field on a stretcher and taken to hospital.

England went on to score 10 tries and extend their unbeaten run in the TikTok Women’s Six Nations, posting a third successive bonus-point win to sit top of the table.

A statement from England Rugby said: “Abby Dow suffered a broken leg in England’s TikTok Women’s Six Nations match against Wales yesterday.

“She is comfortable in hospital and will undergo surgery.

“Everyone at England Rugby sends their best wishes to Abby and wishes her a full and speedy recovery.

“On behalf of Abby, we’d like to thank England supporters and the wider rugby family for the messages of support we have received following Saturday’s match.”

