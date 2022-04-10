Ryan Reynolds backs campaign to bring Wrexham legend to Wembley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ryan Reynolds backs campaign to bring Wrexham legend to Wembley

By Press Association
April 10, 2022, 10:26 pm
Wrexham owner Ryan Reynolds speaks to fans at the Racecourse Ground (PA)

Hollywood actor and Wrexham AFC owner Ryan Reynolds has committed to bringing a club legend to Wembley Stadium for his side’s FA Trophy final appearance.

The 45-year-old Hollywood star and It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenney took 100% ownership of the National League side in February 2021.

Since then the team has been the subject of increased attention, and Reynolds continued the good feeling at the club by committing to a campaign to bring Gareth Davies to the national stadium in May.

“Rob and I will make sure Gareth makes it to Wembley in comfort,” the Deadpool star tweeted.

“He showed up for @Wrexham_AFC and we’ll show up for him. #GarethIsGoingToWembley.”

Davies, 72, a defender who made hundreds of appearances for Wrexham and captained the side to quarter-finals in the FA Cup and League Cup, has dementia.

A GoFundMe page was set up to raise £250 to bring Davies to Wembley for the club’s showdown with Bromley on May 22.

Soccer – Division Two – Wrexham Team Photocall – Racecourse Ground
Players and staff with Second Division Wrexham FC, lined up at the Racecourse Ground for the 1979-80 season – Gareth Davies sits on the bottom row, fourth from the right (PA)

As well as a cup final, Reynolds’ side are also in the running for promotion to the Football League, as they sit second in the National League with just weeks of the season remaining.

Reynolds told ITV’s Lorraine Kelly: “Both me and Rob McElhenney, we love it. It’s such a passion project.

“Football in general has really been both the best and the worst thing that’s ever happened to me.

“I get it now, I understand the beautiful game as much as I can understand it at this stage in life, and it’s a unique brand of gorgeous torture that I’ve never experienced before.”

