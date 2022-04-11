Sean Dyche won’t overreact to Burnley’s defeat at fellow strugglers Norwich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Sean Dyche won’t overreact to Burnley’s defeat at fellow strugglers Norwich

By Press Association
April 11, 2022, 9:02 am
Sean Dyche says Burnley will regroup after this setback at Norwich (Adam Davy/PA)
Sean Dyche says Burnley will regroup after this setback at Norwich (Adam Davy/PA)

Sean Dyche struck a defiant chord after he watched Burnley’s hopes of survival suffer a blow with a 2-0 loss at relegation rivals Norwich.

A vital midweek win over Everton had moved the Clarets within a point of safety but the gap to the fourth-from-bottom Toffees is back to four after the weekend’s Premier League action.

It leaves Burnley with eight games to secure survival and extend their top flight stay into a seventh campaign.

And Dyche said: “We are still fighting. The league table hasn’t changed dramatically so now it is about taking the next eight games on.

“That will be the focus. Nothing’s done, nothing is agreed or finished.

“It is time to regroup the mentality because it was so strong second half against Everton, so it is never far away and now it is time to take that into the next run of games. It is for us to change what is going on, not for all the other teams.”

A lack of goals has been a problem all season for the Clarets and this blank made it a fifth game in six where they have not found the net.

January recruit Wout Weghorst was withdrawn after 56 minutes and Dyche admitted the former Wolfsburg forward needs to be more selfish having only scored once in 12 starts for his new club.

He added: “I think – and it is a positive, but it is a strange thing to mention – Wout is almost too team-bound at the minute.

“We need to get him to focus on him and his game. He is almost thinking of everything and ‘I need to do this for the team, this for the team’ and in an honest, authentic way because that is the type of character he is.

“But maybe it is almost like ‘OK, stop, standstill – we need to focus on your game and how you can bring yourself to work with the team.’ I think he is still adjusting to that.”

Burnley are on the road again on Sunday with a trip to West Ham, where captain Ben Mee could return after he sustained a hairline fracture of the fibula last month.

“We will have to wait and see how he is but he is back on the grass which is good,” Dyche said.

“Hopefully he will continue to be good and we’ll get him back fit.”

Norwich’s victory was not enough to move them off the bottom but they are back to being seven points from safety after goals by Pierre Lees-Melou and Teemu Pukki.

Pukki struck his fourth goal in five home games after collecting Mathias Normann’s excellent through ball.

Canaries manager Dean Smith said: “It was a marvellous second goal.

“It was a super ball and I think only Teemu read the pass. Most of the Burnley players and some of ours were looking for the ball out wide, so it was a super turn and pass. Then what a great touch from Teemu.

“We need to try and feed Teemu more because that is what he can do when he gets in there.”’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal