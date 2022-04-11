Mateo Kovacic backing Luka Modric to continue at top level for years to come

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Mateo Kovacic backing Luka Modric to continue at top level for years to come

By Press Association
April 11, 2022, 11:48 am
Mateo Kovacic and Luka Modric played together at Real Madrid. (Nick Potts/PA)
Mateo Kovacic has backed “amazing” Real Madrid playmaker Luka Modric to still be plying his trade at the top level into his 40s as he tries to prevent his close friend from ending Chelsea’s Champions League dreams this week.

The Croatia team-mates will line up on opposite sides when the Blues travel to the Bernabeu for the second leg of their quarter-final clash on Tuesday night.

Real hold a 3-1 lead after an impressive showing in west London last week left holders Chelsea on the verge of elimination.

Modric, 36, played the whole game and remains a vital part of Carlo Ancelotti’s plans as the LaLiga giants go in search of an unrivalled 14th European Cup.

Kovacic has admired Modric for years having played alongside him at Madrid and for Croatia, where the two became friends.

Asked how it felt to come up against the former Tottenham man, Kovacic replied: “It was nice and also difficult because we were losing and it is never nice when you are losing a game and you have a hard time.

“But it was nice to see him and to play against him. I always preferred to have him on my team but in this moment we are against each other and we are ready to show our best tomorrow and to try to go through.

“It’s difficult to stop him because he’s an amazing player. Obviously, he is Croatian and I admired him when I was a child and he played for my favourite club which was in Dinamo Zagreb.

“Now, when we become good friends I admire him even more – a great person, great player and I’m looking forward to to play against him tomorrow again.”

Kovacic, nine years Modric’s junior, believes his compatriot could still be playing amongst the game’s elite for years to come.

“He was always as good as he is now, for me as far as I know in the last five, six or seven years he’s on the same way level, which is amazing,” added Kovacic.

“Why is that good? It is because he loves football so much. He lives it every day. He’s a professional and if he keeps going like this, I see him still playing three, four more years on such a high level.”

Stopping Modric will go some way to giving Chelsea a slim hope of overturning the deficit in Spain – something Kovacic says the players have to believe is a possibility.

“Of course we have our chances and we are motivated to show our best,” he said.

“We didn’t have our best game and the result is not good in the last game but there is hope and we are motivated to try our best so it will be a quality game and we are looking forward.”

