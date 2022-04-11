Jordan Ayew says Leicester loss was ‘wake-up call’ for Palace ahead of Wembley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Jordan Ayew says Leicester loss was ‘wake-up call’ for Palace ahead of Wembley

By Press Association
April 11, 2022, 12:54 pm
Jordan Ayew was part of the Palace side that lost at Leicester (Tim Goode/PA)
Jordan Ayew was part of the Palace side that lost at Leicester (Tim Goode/PA)

Jordan Ayew admits Crystal Palace suffered a wake-up call at Leicester ahead of their FA Cup showdown with Chelsea.

The Eagles lost 2-1 at the King Power Stadium and face Chelsea in the semi-final on Sunday.

Ademola Lookman and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scored for Leicester with Wilfried Zaha pulling a goal back in the second half.

Zaha’s effort came after Kasper Schmeichel saved his penalty, only for VAR to rule Caglar Soyuncu had encroached and order a retake.

Schmeichel saved his second spot-kick but the forward nodded in the rebound – although Ayew knows they have to improve ahead of their Wembley trip.

“It’s a wake-up call for us to know the importance for us to have a really good start of the game and to build on that,” he told the club’s official site.

“The most important thing is it happened now and not against Chelsea. Now we have one week to prepare for Chelsea and we’ll do the best we can.

“That’s the message from the manager and it was quite simple and short: it’s a good wake-up call and we prepare ourselves for the next game the best we can.

“In the second half we were the much better team. We didn’t give up, we pushed, but we didn’t manage to come back which is the most important thing.

“I feel like we didn’t start the game well. It was all about the start. We paid the price and conceded two goals.”

Dewsbury-Hall set up Lookman’s opener before adding a second just before the break with his first Premier League goal.

The midfielder has impressed during his breakthrough season with the Foxes but refused to get carried away.

He told the club’s official site: “I’ll probably reflect at the end of the season. Now, games are coming thick and fast. I can’t really afford to sit back and look. I’ve got to be focused and recover, and be ready for each game.

“We’re coming to a very important part of the season and everyone knows that. I feel like we’re in a good place at the moment, we’ve got a lot of the squad back and we can really kick on and have a great end to the season.

“I’m just happy to be playing and doing as well as I can for the team, then come the end of the season, I’ll see where I’m at.”

