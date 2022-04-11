Leah Williamson says leading England out will be ‘biggest honour in football’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Leah Williamson says leading England out will be ‘biggest honour in football’

By Press Association
April 11, 2022, 2:48 pm
Leah Williamson, left, will captain England again against Northern Ireland on Tuesday (John Walton/PA)
Leah Williamson, left, will captain England again against Northern Ireland on Tuesday (John Walton/PA)

Leah Williamson will lead England for the first time since being made captain for this summer’s European Championship in Tuesday’s clash with Northern Ireland.

Manager Sarina Wiegman announced last week that Arsenal defender Williamson would be given the armband for the home tournament with Steph Houghton still sidelined following Achilles surgery.

The long-time captain is still hoping to be fit for the summer but it is Williamson who will lead the team out.

The 25-year-old said: “I think the main thing is obviously it’s a very proud moment. The biggest honour in football and I appreciate that and am aware of the responsibility that comes with that title.”

Williamson was forced to sit out England’s 10-0 victory over North Macedonia last Friday due to concussion protocols but will be back on Tuesday in Belfast, where victory combined with dropped points for Austria could see Sarina Wiegman’s side book their spot at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

England have been in ruthless form in qualifying, racking up 63 goals in just seven matches and conceding none.

Williamson said of last week’s performance: “I thought the girls were great, very professional. We had a job to do, we wanted to create loads of chances and prove to be a clinical team and I think the girls did that.

“It’s never nice to sit out a football match but, when you watch a team play like that, it’s fairly easy.”

Leah Williamson was named as England captain last week
Leah Williamson was named as England captain last week (Zac Goodwin/PA)

England, who will be without Jill Scott, defeated Northern Ireland 4-0 at home in October, while they will also face Kenny Shiels’ side in the group stages of the Euros.

Asked what she wanted to see from England’s final competitive game before this summer, Wiegman said: “As we approach every game we want to develop our style of play, we want to play well, we want to play good as a team.

“Again tomorrow we want to create lots of chances and concede no goals. It’s going to be a tough game, a great crowd, big occasion, so I’m really looking forward to that and the team, too.

“We have a job to do. We want to be a mature team. Hopefully the crowd will make lots of noise so it’s a little harder for us to talk to each other so we have to communicate in passing and body language a little more.”

