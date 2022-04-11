Ireland wing Robert Baloucoune signs new three-year Ulster deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ireland wing Robert Baloucoune signs new three-year Ulster deal

By Press Association
April 11, 2022, 5:11 pm
Ireland’s Robert Baloucoune has extended his stay with Ulster (Donall Farmer/PA)
Ireland wing Robert Baloucoune has agreed a three-year contract extension to keep him with Ulster until at least the summer of 2025.

The 24-year-old scored a hat-trick on Saturday to help his province defeat Toulouse 26-20 in the first leg of their Heineken Champions Cup last-16 tie.

He has won two caps for his country, including making a try-scoring debut against the United States last summer, and was a non-playing member of Andy Farrell’s squad for the recent Guinness Six Nations.

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland told the club website: “Rob is an exceptional talent and it’s fantastic that a player of his calibre has committed their future to our province.

“Not only does he possess devastating pace, with the ability to score tries from anywhere, but he is also a superb defender, as he showcased against Toulouse.

“I’m looking forward to what Rob will deliver in the Ulster jersey over the coming seasons.”

Enniskillen-born Baloucoune broke into Ulster’s senior squad following a stint in the Ireland Sevens programme, making his provincial debut in October 2018.

He earned a development contract for the 2019-20 season before being upgraded to a senior deal the following year.

“I’m delighted to have extended my contract with Ulster for three more years,” he said.

“I’ve really enjoyed the journey so far alongside a great group of lads and I’m excited to be part of this team as we continue to grow together.”

