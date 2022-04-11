Burton set to be without Jonny Smith for home clash with leaders Wigan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Burton set to be without Jonny Smith for home clash with leaders Wigan

By Press Association
April 11, 2022, 5:23 pm
Burton’s Jonny Smith is doubtful for Wigan’s visit with a shoulder injury (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Burton’s Jonny Smith is doubtful for Wigan’s visit with a shoulder injury (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Burton are set to be without Jonny Smith at home to Sky Bet League One leaders Wigan.

Smith suffered a shoulder injury during Saturday’s goalless draw with Plymouth and failed to reappear after the break.

Christian Saydee could deputise if Oumar Niasse is unavailable again after missing two games through what Brewers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has described as “personal issues”.

Conor Shaughnessy misses out due to suspension with Burton seeking only a second win since mid-February.

Victory for Wigan would take them six points clear of their closest challengers, and Latics are set to be unchanged again.

Callum Lang and Will Keane provided the goals again in Saturday’s 3-1 win at Lincoln, a game which saw Max Power make his 150th league start for the club.

One more goal and Lang and Keane will have produced 40 between them this season.

James McClean (knee), Curtis Tilt (hamstring) and Tom Bayliss (groin) miss out again as Wigan attempt to make it nine games unbeaten.

