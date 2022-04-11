‘I’m stupid’, says Russian teenager under FIA probe over apparent Nazi salute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘I’m stupid’, says Russian teenager under FIA probe over apparent Nazi salute

By Press Association
April 11, 2022, 5:33 pm Updated: April 11, 2022, 5:34 pm
The FIA is investigating an apparent Nazi salute by Artem Severiukhin (David Davies/PA)
A 15-year-old Russian karting champion has apologised for being “stupid” after appearing to make a Nazi salute on the podium following his win in the first round of the European Championship in Portugal.

Artem Severiukhin has been axed by his team, Ward Racing, while motor sport’s world governing body the FIA has announced it has launched an investigation into the matter.

In video footage of the incident, Severiukhin, a Russian who was racing under the Italian flag, thumps his chest twice then appears to make the gesture, before dissolving into a fit of giggles.

Severiukhin on Monday posted a video message on the Russian Automobile Federation’s Telegram channel in which he said, in quotes translated via Championat.ru: “I would like to apologise for what happened yesterday at the European Karting Championship.

“Standing on the podium, I depicted a gesture that many perceived as a Nazi greeting. But that’s not true – I have never supported Nazism and consider it one of the most terrible crimes against humanity.”

Explaining his chest-thump as a routine way of expressing gratitude, he added: “I can’t explain how everything else happened.

“I know it’s my fault, I know I’m stupid, and I’m ready to be punished. But please understand that I did not support Nazism or fascism with this gesture.”

Severiukhin was able to race under the Italian flag as a means to circumvent sporting sanctions against his homeland in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.

The FIA confirmed an “immediate investigation” into what it deemed the “unacceptable conduct” of Severiukhin, while his team, Ward Racing, said it would no longer have any relationship with the teenager.

In a statement the Sweden-based team said: “The actions of Artem Severiukhin during the award ceremony on April 10, 2022 were exclusively individual and do not represent the views and values of Ward Racing in any manner.

“On the contrary, Ward Racing stands with the international community condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and expresses its solidarity with the people suffering because of this unprovoked and horrific attack.

“On the basis of these considerations, Ward Racing sees no possibility for continued co-operation with Artem Severiukhin and will proceed with terminating his racing contract.”

