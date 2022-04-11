Crewe sack manager David Artell following their relegation from League One

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Crewe sack manager David Artell following their relegation from League One

By Press Association
April 11, 2022, 5:51 pm
David Artell has left Crewe (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Crewe have sacked manager David Artell following their relegation from League One.

The Alex were consigned to the drop with four games to spare when they lost to fellow strugglers Doncaster on Saturday.

It was the club’s eighth successive defeat and 15th in their last 16 league games.

Crewe have named assistant manager Alex Morris as interim boss.

“Crewe Alexandra can confirm that the club is parting company with first-team manager David Artell,” read a club statement on Crewe’s website.

“The club would like to thank David for his substantial contribution, both as first-team manager and in his previous role as head of academy.

“Alex Morris and Lee Bell have been appointed first-team manager and assistant respectively, on an interim basis.”

Artell, a former Crewe player, was appointed as the club’s manager in January 2017 and kept them in League Two that year.

He led the club to promotion during the coronavirus-affected 2019-20 campaign before they finished 12th last season.

But they struggled this term and, despite Artell vowing to remain in the job until “somebody tells me otherwise” after Saturday’s defeat, Crewe decided to move on.

