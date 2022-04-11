Nacho Novo would like to see Steven Davis play a more prominent role for Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Nacho Novo would like to see Steven Davis play a more prominent role for Rangers

By Press Association
April 11, 2022, 7:39 pm
Steven Davis has been out of favour recently (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Steven Davis has been out of favour recently (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Nacho Novo would like to see veteran midfielder Steven Davis restored to prominence at Rangers for their crucial upcoming games against Braga and Celtic.

Last season’s Scottish Football Writers’ Player of the Year has become a peripheral figure at Ibrox since Giovanni Van Bronckhorst took over in November.

The 37-year-old’s diminished status was underlined by the fact he was an unused substitute for the recent defeats at home to Celtic in the cinch Premiership and away to Braga in the Europa League.

However, Davis made only his third appearance of 2022 when he was introduced as a 26th-minute replacement for John Lundstram at St Mirren on Sunday.

Novo is hopeful that is a signal he is about to be restored to the side on a more regular basis as Rangers bid to overturn a 1-0 deficit against Braga at Ibrox on Thursday before facing Celtic in Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final.

“He is a great player,” said the former Rangers striker. “I think he’s one of the best midfielders.

“He’s still got the passion to play and the engine to keep going. He can still perform and that’s what you want.

“But I don’t see him in training so I can’t judge how Giovanni sees things, as I’m not the manager.

“He knows how to play in big games. But there are other players, who could be performing better in training and deserve to play.

“You have to respect the manager’s decision but for me, personally, I’d play Davis all day long.”

Novo is keen to see Rangers make a big push to try to secure top scorer Alfredo Morelos on a new deal.

The Colombian striker, ruled out for the season with a thigh injury sustained during the recent international break, is out of contract in the summer of 2023.

And Novo is hopeful the club will be able to find a way to secure the services of their talisman for the long term.

“He’s been incredible and he’s massively proven how good he is, since he joined Rangers (in 2017),” said Novo. “He’s always improving and overall, he’s a great player.

“I think Rangers will need to do something very soon because you don’t want to lose your best players.”

