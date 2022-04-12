Man Utd fans set to begin ‘constant, peaceful’ protests against Glazer ownership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Man Utd fans set to begin ‘constant, peaceful’ protests against Glazer ownership

By Press Association
April 12, 2022, 9:20 am
Manchester United fans are planning a fresh protest against the club’s Glazer family ownership (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United fans are planning a fresh protest against the club’s Glazer family ownership (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United fans are planning to protest against the club’s Glazer ownership on Saturday.

A supporter group called The 1958 has organised a protest march that will end at Old Trafford before United’s Premier League game with Norwich kicks off.

The 1958 tweeted a rallying call to United fans – “The club’s a mess so we need to act and raise awareness again” – and said it would be the “start of the constant, relentless, peaceful and legal protests” against the owners rather than “another Liverpool”.

Some United fans stormed the club’s Carrington training base and many more then broke into Old Trafford before a behind-closed-doors Premier League game against Liverpool last April, forcing the fixture to be postponed.

“This isn’t another Liverpool,” The 1958 statement said in a statement. “We believe this was a one-off unique event.

“This is the start of the constant, relentless, peaceful and legal protests and actions against our owners.

“We know the challenges ahead of us and we will not waver or detract from these goals.”

Manchester United fan protest – Old Trafford
Manchester United fans protest at Old Trafford last April before breaking into the ground and forcing their game against Liverpool to be postponed (Barrington Coombs/PA)

The Florida-based Glazer family have owned United since 2005 and overseen a sharp decline in performances and results in recent years.

The record 20-time champions of England have not won a Premier League title since Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season in charge in 2012-13 and no kind of any silverware for five years.

United have endured a campaign of turmoil, sacking manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November and slipping to seventh in the Premier League under interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

They are 23 points behind leaders Manchester City with seven games of the season remaining and out of all cup competitions.

Everton v Manchester United – Premier League – Goodison Park
Manchester United have slipped to seventh in the Premier League under interim manager Ralf Rangnick (Martin Rickett/PA)

A recent survey, conducted between October and December 2021 by the Manchester United Supporters Trust, found 78 per cent of respondents were “dissatisfied” with those at the Old Trafford helm over the past year.

More than three quarters (77 per cent) from the sample of 19,956 supporters also said they lacked confidence the club have “a clear strategy to return to the top”.

This represented a huge increase from the 36 per cent that said they lacked confidence the previous year.

The period reflects the 12 months in which the club were involved in the doomed European Super League project which resulted in an angry backlash against the Glazers.

