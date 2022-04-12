Holland boss Louis Van Gaal says ’25 radiation treatments’ have been successful

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Holland boss Louis Van Gaal says ’25 radiation treatments’ have been successful

By Press Association
April 12, 2022, 11:23 am
Louis Van Gaal has provided a positive update after being diagnosed with prostate cancer (Mike Egerton/PA)
Louis Van Gaal has provided a positive update after being diagnosed with prostate cancer (Mike Egerton/PA)

Former Manchester United manager Louis Van Gaal has said the radiation treatment he has undergone for prostate cancer has been successful.

The 70-year-old, who is currently managing Holland, revealed he was battling the disease on Dutch television on April 3.

“I’ve been through everything. I had 25 radiation treatments,” Van Gaal told Dutch news agency ANP.

“Then I had to wait five or six months to see if it had done its job. It did.”

Van Gaal, whose first wife, Fernanda Obbes, died of liver and pancreatic cancer in 1994, did not tell the Holland players of his condition before speaking to Dutch broadcasters RTL.

He said: “I’ve been through a lot with illnesses, including with my own wife. So that’s just part of life.

“(I) as a human being have probably become richer because of all those experiences.”

Van Gaal won the 1995 Champions League at Ajax before having two spells at Barcelona and another at Bayern Munich.

He managed United between 2014 and 2016, winning the FA Cup in his final game in charge.

Van Gaal is in his third stint as Holland head coach and will take them to the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Ronald Koeman, the former Southampton, Everton and Barcelona boss, has already been named as Van Gaal’s successor following the World Cup.

