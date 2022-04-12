Westwood marks son’s 21st and Stokes’ F1 dream ends – Tuesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 12.

Football

Bobby Moore remembered.

81 years ago today, the one and only Bobby Moore was born. A #ThreeLions legend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MRb5L3LcpP — England (@England) April 12, 2022

Bobby Moore would have turned 81 today. 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑮𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒔𝒕 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tzZe44XojK — West Ham United (@WestHam) April 12, 2022

Patrice Evra overcame his fears.

The film was released 20 years ago.

Fernandinho insisted he was fully focused.

My focus is 100% on winning all the titles we are playing for and I will only talk about my future at the end of the season. Let’s keep pushing! 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/MGVcf6VVz0 — Fernandinho (@fernandinho) April 12, 2022

Forty years since Paul Canoville became the first black player to represent Chelsea.

Forty years ago today Paul Canoville became the first black player to represent the Blues. ✊ pic.twitter.com/CY5Qq4zPtl — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 12, 2022

Chelsea went walkabout.

Eric Bailly turned 28.

The trophy is just the start for Harry McKirdy.

An award, a @VertuMotors electric car and an iconic fashion moment. Watch what happened when we met January's League Two Fans’ Player of the Month, Harry Mckirdy ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1xoqqrU4F2 — Professional Footballers' Association (@PFA) April 12, 2022

Cricket

Ben Stokes got himself in a tight situation.

Danni Wyatt hit Hollywood.

Not impressed KP?

Hey world, this is County Cricket! https://t.co/esAYpk8oxX — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 12, 2022

Look out WWE!

New tag team champions coming your way @WWE 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/HmvY5z34pd — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) April 12, 2022

Boxing

Eddie Hearn was in confident mood.

Best I’ve seen @KatieTaylor look in camp – she is ready! 🇮🇪 🗽 https://t.co/c3wJSI3Auy — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) April 11, 2022

Mikaela Mayer showed off her belts.

Tennis

Nick Kyrgios applauded Denis Shapovalov.

This is awesome bro! ❤️ respect https://t.co/ZLPkcggYqx — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) April 11, 2022

Golf

Jon Rahm reflected on his Augusta experience.

It wasn’t the ending to the week I was looking for, but I loved my first Par Three Contest with Kelley and Kepa. Special thanks to all who make @themasters so special every year! pic.twitter.com/CSxq16sp18 — Jon Rahm Rodriguez (@JonRahmpga) April 12, 2022

Fresh rubber for Ian Poulter.

Fresh rubber for this week. If only it was this quick, I’d do it every week…👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/NEuW7goEKE — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) April 12, 2022

Lee Westwood marked his son’s 21st.

Happy 21st Birthday Sam pic.twitter.com/B7yikx4JQL — Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) April 12, 2022

MMA

Conor McGregor let his hands do the talking.

Rowing

Helen Glover played second fiddle.

“Your boat might be faster but ours is cuter 💁‍♀️” pic.twitter.com/IK4FXlXXiZ — Helen Glover (@Helenglovergb) April 12, 2022