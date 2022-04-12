Leaders Wigan held by Burton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Leaders Wigan held by Burton

By Press Association
April 12, 2022, 9:55 pm
Matej Kovar impressed in the Burton goal (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Matej Kovar impressed in the Burton goal (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Wigan inched a point closer to automatic promotion from Sky Bet League One with a goalless draw at Burton.

With Rotherham losing at Portsmouth, the point took Leam Richardson’s men four points clear of second-placed MK Dons with a game in hand.

Chances were few and far between in a first half full of endeavour from both sides but lacking in clear-cut chances.

Northern Ireland international striker Josh Magennis should have put the league leaders in front after 25 minutes, capitalising on a slip by Deji Oshilaja to race through on goal only to be denied by a fine save from Matej Kovar in the Burton goal.

Michael Mancienne tested Ben Amos in the Wigan goal and Cameron Borthwick-Jackson saw a low shot deflected wide for Burton but their best chance fell to Harry Chapman, who pounced on an error from Max Power but his first-time effort curled agonisingly wide.

The second half followed a similar vein with clear cut chances at a premium, Will Keane seeing Kovar fingertip a header onto the roof of the net before Albion substitute Oumar Niasse side-footed over from close range.

Joe Powell almost won it for Burton in stoppage-time with a lob over Amos but Kell Watts produced an outstanding header to clear off his own line.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal