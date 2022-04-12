Leam Richardson hails Kelland Watts’ late clearance as Wigan earn draw at Burton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Leam Richardson hails Kelland Watts’ late clearance as Wigan earn draw at Burton

By Press Association
April 12, 2022, 10:58 pm
Leam Richardson’s side are four points clear at the top (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Wigan boss Leam Richardson praised defender Kelland Watts for an outstanding stoppage-time clearance that secured a point from a goalless draw with Burton.

In a game of few chances, both goalkeepers impressed when called upon but it was Watts who was the hero at the end, heading Joe Powell’s lob off his own line with Ben Amos beaten.

“That is probably one of the best clearances I have seen, certainly live,” said Richardson.

“It’s never a lost cause and once the mistake is made you have to cover for that and thankfully Kell, as a defender, has sensed danger and kept it as a draw.”

Richardson was pleased with a point from a hard-fought game where chances were at a premium and they struggled to break down a stubborn Burton defence.

“It was exactly what we thought,” he said. “You come here to Burton on a Tuesday night with a forward thinking and forward running team and you have to be respectful of yourself and the opposition and I thought they kept us healthy all night.

“There weren’t many chances within the game. The best chances for Burton came from our mistakes and ours came from their mistakes as well. It was that type of game and the sort of game where you need to be really good at the small things because you have to first win the fight and hopefully a bit of quality can come out.”

The point extends Wigan’s lead at the top of the table to four and their boss just wants to continue accumulating points.

“It was important that we left tonight with more points than we came with and I thought we worked hard enough to do that,” he added.

Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink felt his side should have come off the pitch with all three points instead of just one after a second successive goalless draw.

“I think we should have won,” Hasselbaink stated. “I thought we were tremendous. After Saturday that performance was even better. We had chances, good chances and they had one in the first half where we needed our goalkeeper.

“Wigan are a very good team. They are top of the league and not because of luck. They are at it week in and week out and they have really good players and I think we stayed with them. I think we made them look ordinary.”

Had it not been for Watts’ clearance then Albion would have had the win and Hasselbaink rued Powell’s bad luck.

“It is a great goal-line clearance. Powelly is unlucky but we were unlucky with some other chances as well,” he added.

“I am pleased with the performance, not so much with the result but it is another clean sheet.

“That means we only needed one goal but it was not our day. I said to the boys that if they keep on making these kind of performances and keep doing the right things, eventually we will get the rub of the green.”

